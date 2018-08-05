Shootout wounds 4 in West Humboldt Park

Four people were wounded in a shootout early Sunday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 12:50 a.m., a black Cadillac approached a group of people in the 900 block of South Karlov Avenue and two people within the vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

Three people in the crowd were struck by bullets, and they returned fire and caused the Cadillac to crash, police said. The people in the vehicle fled.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in her calf, a 29-year-old man was grazed in his chest and a 30-year-old man was struck in his ankle and calf, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A fourth person was walking down the street and was caught in the crossfire, according to police. The 43-year-old man was struck in his thigh and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.