Shopping center closes after electrical fire in La Grange Park

The Village Market shopping center was closed Tuesday afternoon after an electrical fire damaged an electrical transformer in west suburban La Grange Park.

The La Grange Park Fire Department responded at 12:23 p.m. to a report of an “electrical type burning door” in the north building of the shopping center at 430 Sherwood Road. At least three tenants of the shopping center reported smelling smoke or losing power, the La Grange Park Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw sparks coming from a transformer in an underground vault on the building’s lower level, authorities said.

ComEd was called to the scene, and cut off power about 10 minutes after arriving to keep the area safe, authorities said.

No injuries were reported and no damage was done outside of the vault, authorities said.

ComEd was still on the scene replacing the damaged transformer as of Tuesday evening.

Power was restored to the south building of the shopping center about 6 p.m. and was expected to be restored in the north building by Wednesday morning, authorities said.