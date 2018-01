Shot fired at Blue Line train in Logan Square, no one injured

No one was injured when someone shot at a CTA Blue Line train early New Year's Day in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. | Photo provided by Marcus Mixon

No one was injured when someone shot at a CTA Blue Line train early New Year’s Day in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A single bullet was fired through the train’s window about 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Western, according to Chicago Police.

No one was injured, but the train had to be evacuated, police said.

No one was in custody Monday morning as Area North detectives investigated.