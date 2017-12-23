Shotgun found under vehicle in O’Hare parking garage

A shotgun was found Saturday afternoon in a parking garage at O’Hare International Airport.

The gun was found at 12:04 p.m. underneath a vehicle on the third level of the airport’s parking garage, according to Chicago Police.

It was unloaded and apparently brand-new, police said. No one was in custody in connection with the incident as of Saturday afternoon and further details were not immediately available.

On Friday, a California man was escorted off of a plane at O’Hare and arrested after he allegedly told an airline employee that he had a bomb in his bag. Otis Evans, 34, has since been charged with felony disorderly conduct for making a false bomb threat.