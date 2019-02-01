Shots fired after stolen vehicles crash in Avalon Park

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019, in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Detectives are questioning two men after a crash between a pair of stolen vehicles led to gunfire early Friday in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood.

The dark-colored SUV and dark-colored sedan collided about 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Someone in the SUV then fired gunshots at the car, police said. No injuries or damaged property were reported as a result of the gunfire.

Both vehicles, which had previously been reported stolen, drove away after the crash, police said. Officers recovered both vehicles.

Police could be seen investigating two vehicles that were stopped a few blocks away in the 8300 block of South Stony Island early Friday.

Area South detectives are questioning two men, ages 24 and 25, who are considered “persons of interest” in the case, police said.