Shots exchanged with police in Fernwood — no one hurt

Shots were exchanged with police in the 10100 block of South LaSalle early Monday in Fernwood. | Google Streetview

Gunfire was exchanged with officers during a pursuit early Monday in the South Side Fernwood neighborhood, according to police. No one was reported injured.

Chicago police released few details, but confirmed that officers responded to a call of shots fired about 1:05 a.m. and engaged in a foot pursuit “at which time shots were fired at and by the police” in the 10100 block of South LaSalle Street.

No one was in custody early Monday, according to police.