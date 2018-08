Shots fired at Chicago police in Woodlawn; people of interest taken into custody

People of interest were taken into custody Thursday night after shots were fired at officers in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

No officers were injured when shots flew shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Guglielmi said officers didn’t return fire, and they arrested multiple people in connection with the incident.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, Guglielmi said.