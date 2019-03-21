Shots fired at Chicago police in South Chicago
Shots were fired at Chicago police officers Thursday afternoon in South Chicago on the South Side.
Between five and seven gunshots were fired in the direction of officers at 3:22 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Crandon Avenue, Chicago police said.
No injuries were reported as of 3:40 p.m., police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene.
Police are advising civilians to avoid the area and make way for emergency vehicles.
Further details were not immediately available.