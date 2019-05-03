Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Belmont Cragin

Someone unleashed gunfire at Chicago police officers Thursday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

They were responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot detector alert about 10:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Linder Avenue when they heard loud shots fired in their direction, Chicago police said. None of the officers were injured in the attack.

A gray 2013 Honda Accord was seen fleeing north in an alley, police said. The car was stopped by responding officers and three people were apprehended. They are being questioned as persons of interest.

Area North detectives are investigating.

