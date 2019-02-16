Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/16/2019, 03:44pm

Shots fired at one vehicle from another in parking lot in Hermosa

Sun-Times file photo

By Thomas Czaja
email

Individuals in a vehicle fired shots at another occupied vehicle in a parking lot Saturday afternoon in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:25 p.m., the shots were fired in the 4600 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police. The vehicle the shots came from left the parking lot, but those inside were taken into custody a short distance away.

Charges are pending for two people in custody, police said. No one was injured in the shooting.

