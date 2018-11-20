CPD officer hit in vest, person wounded in Gresham shootout

A Chicago police officer was shot in the vest and another person was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday morning after a traffic stop in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Someone shot at a Gresham District officer after a traffic stop near 87th and Paulina, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The officer was struck in the vest and was being taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was on his way to the hospital to see the officer.

Officers returned fire, and police said a male suspect was hit. He was being taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, but his condition was not immediately known.

Officials at St. Ethelreda School, 8734 S. Paulina, said the school was placed on lockdown shortly before 11 a.m.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson responding to Little Company of Mary hospital to tend to officer injured by gunfire. A media briefing will happen at the hospital pic.twitter.com/6n3cdne2tZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 20, 2018