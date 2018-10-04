Shots fired by police in Albany Park when vehicle rams squad car

A Chicago police officer fired at a vehicle when it rammed a squad car Thursday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a silver Jeep headed west near Argyle and Whipple streets, police said. As the officer was getting out of a squad car, the Jeep struck the police vehicle and an officer fired shots at the Jeep.

No one in the Jeep was struck, police said. One officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Additional information has not been released.

The shots fired call came the day of closing arguments in the trial of CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke, who faces a charge of murder in the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.