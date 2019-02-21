Shots fired during fight at West Chatham movie theater

Someone shot up the doors to a movie theater after a brawl broke out late Wednesday in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:17 p.m., a group of people who were “possibly teenagers” started fighting at the cinema in the 200 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police.

Part of the crowd, likely three males, sprinted out the entrance, police said. At least one of them turned around to fire gunshots at the theater, striking the doors.

No one was shot or injured during the altercation, police said. As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.