Shots fired in Edgewater attempted robbery

An off-duty officer exchanged gunfire with someone Friday during an attempted robbery at a business in the Edgewater neighborhood.

About 1:20 p.m., an armed person confronted the store owner and the off-duty officer in the 6200 block of North Clark Street, Chicago Police said.

Shots were fired in the store but no one was hit, police said. The armed person fled the building.

Area North detectives were investigating.