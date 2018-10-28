Shots fired in Northwest Side strike hospital

A hail of bullets struck a hospital early Sunday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:04 a.m., officers responded to Community First Hospital, 5645 W. Addison St., after several bullets hit the east side of the building, according to Chicago police.

Officers believe the shooters were firing from the CVS Pharmacy parking lot a block north on North Central Avenue, police said.

The shooters were believed to have aimed at a passing vehicle in the 3500 block of North Central, a block south of the hospital, police said.

No one was injured or in custody, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.