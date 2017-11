Shots fired in unincorporated Des Plaines

Cook County sheriff’s police are investigating after shots were fired late Tuesday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

About 11 p.m., a sheriff’s officer on routine patrol heard gunshots near Ballard and Potter roads in unincorporated Des Plaines, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shell casings were discovered at the scene, but no victim was found and no one was in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s detectives were investigating.