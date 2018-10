Shots fired into group wound 1 near Garfield Park

A man was wounded early Saturday when someone fired shots into a group in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was standing in the group about 1:15 a.m. when shots rang out in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the buttocks and leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody early Saturday as detectives investigated the shooting.