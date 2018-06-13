Shots fired near CTA Red Line station

Shots were fired and at least one bullet struck the entrance of a CTA Red Line station on the South Side.

A male suspect chased another male about 11:25 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street while firing shots at him, according to witness accounts told to the Chicago Police Department. No one was struck from the gun fire, but a bullet struck the entrance door of the station.

No one is in custody and the victim fled the scene before police could question him, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.