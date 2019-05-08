Shots fired outside River North nightclub, no one reported hit

A verbal fight outside a River North nightclub Wednesday led to gunshots and a vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway.

About 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near a nightclub in the 300 block of West Erie Street, Chicago police said. A witness told police people inside of two vehicles had been arguing and that they heard gunshots.

Officers noticed a white vehicle fleeing on the Ontario Feeder Ramp to Interstate 90 where it crashed, police said. Two males fled on foot, one of whom was apprehended and placed into custody.

While investigating, officers became involved in a verbal altercation with a male inside another vehicle, police said. He was also taken into custody.

No one was shot, police said. Charges are pending against the two males.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash on the expressway. All lanes on the expressway are open.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.