Shots fired, squad car struck, as officers investigate crash in Avondale

A Chicago police squad car was struck by a bullet when shots were fired near where officers were investigating a crash Monday night in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers were investigating the crash at 11:44 p.m.in the 3200 block of West Barry Avenue when shots were fired either at someone in a nearby vehicle or by someone in the vehicle, Chicago police said.

A bullet struck the front of a marked squad car, police said.

No one was shot during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The shots were possibly fired from a vehicle that was described as tan and small, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.