Showers, thunderstorms move into Chicago area

Showers and thunderstorms that started moving through the Chicago area late Monday are expected to continue into the morning hours.

Lighting, wind gusts up to 35 mph and about an inch of rainfall were all in the forecast for the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to mainly affect the area before 8 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said. After that, a chance of showers is expected throughout much of the morning hours.

Tuesday’s forecast also calls for cloudy conditions and a high around 70 degrees, the weather service said. Temperatures in the low 60s and clear conditions are then expected at night.