Showers, thunderstorms to continue pushing through Chicago area Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue pushing through the Chicago area throughout much of Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Chicago, the surrounding suburbs and northwest Indiana that warned of heavy rains and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. The forecast also calls for a chance of pea-sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and flooding.

Showers and t-storms will continue through 10 am, mainly south of I-80. Locally heavy rains and small hail will be psbl. pic.twitter.com/514G93kj5b — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 10, 2018

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is then expected to affect the area during the nighttime hours, when temperatures will dip from the low-70s to the low-60s, the weather service said.

More showers and thunderstorms will likely affect the area until Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.