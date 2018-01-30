Showtime orders second season of ‘The Chi,’ touts the show’s ‘nuanced world’

Shamon Brown as Papa, Alex Hibbert as Kevin and Michael Epps as Jake on "The Chi." | SHOWTIME

Crews from Showtime’s “The Chi” will be back on the streets of Chicago later this year to shoot the series’ second season, the cable network announced Tuesday.

Created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner and Chicago native Lena Waithe, “The Chi” looks beyond the headlines to depict day-to-day life among South Siders.

Ayanna Floyd Davis (“Empire,” “Hannibal”) signs on as the new showrunner, replacing Elwood Reid, who remains an executive producer. Rapper Common, who plays a recurring role on the series, continues as another EP, as does filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa.

“From viewers and critics alike, the response to ‘The Chi’ has been so enthusiastic from the very start that our decision to renew the series was an easy one,” said Showtime programming president Gary Levine. “We love the vibrant characters and the nuanced world that Lena has created. Her vision for ‘The Chi‘ has clearly struck a chord, and we know she has many more moving, personal and resonant stories to tell about her beloved hometown.”

Showtime said “The Chi” had its most popular series premiere since “Billions” in 2016 and has grown in viewership each week since the Jan. 7 debut.