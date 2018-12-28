Shutdown to close DC museums and galleries by midweek

Museums and galleries popular with visitors and locals in the nation's capital will close starting midweek if the partial shutdown of the federal government drags on. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — Museums and galleries popular with visitors and locals in the nation’s capital will close starting midweek if the partial shutdown of the federal government drags on.

So will the National Zoo and a lively ice rink near the National Mall.

The attractions have stayed open by using unspent funds, but they are about to run out.

Museums and galleries under the Smithsonian Institution umbrella will close starting Jan. 2. That includes the zoo, as well as the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of Natural History, and several galleries.

The National Gallery of Art will close starting Jan. 3. That includes an ice rink in the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden that is a favorite with families.