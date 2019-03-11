CSO musicians’ strike forces postponement of Old St. Patrick’s Church concert

Striking musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra walk the picket line Monday morning outside the doors of Orchestra Hall on Michigan Avenue. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

An Irish-themed concert scheduled for Tuesday night is the first casualty of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians’ strike.

Old St. Patrick’s Church, which had planned to present its 23rd Siamsa na nGael celebration at Symphony Center, said Monday morning it is postponing and relocating the program.

The move is “a result of the strike by the musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra that was announced late Sunday evening,” the church said in a statement. The musicians have said they intend to picket at Symphony Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until a new contract is reached.

A new date and location are to be announced this afternoon at http://www.oldstpats.org and the church’s social media channels. “Old St. Pat’s apologizes for the inconvenience this will cause concertgoers,” the statement said.

Performers on the bill include singer Gavin Coyle, Catherine O’Connell, Rodrick Dixon and Beverly O’Regan; the Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra; the Old St. Patrick’s Concert Choir; the Trinity Irish Dancers; bagpipers; the Irish Trad Band and the After School Matters singers.

Carol Marin, the NBC Chicago reporter, and Anne Roosevelt, granddaughter of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, are the narrators, telling stories of Mother Jones.