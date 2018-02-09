Sick passenger at Lake causes temporary Red Line reroute to elevated tracks

Southbound CTA Red Line trains were temporarily rerouted to elevated tracks during Friday’s morning commute because of a sick passenger at the Lake Street station in the Loop.

A southbound train was halted at Lake about 8:10 a.m. after a passenger onboard got sick, according to the CTA.

Southbound trains briefly bypassed the subway and was rerouted to elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak, the transit agency said.

Paramedics were called to assist the sick passenger and normal subway service was resuming with residual delays as of 8:46 a.m., the CTA said. Northbound service was not affected.