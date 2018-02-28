Want to eat al fresco? Here’s a map of sidewalk cafes in Chicago

Finally. Sidewalk cafe season is here in Chicago.

Every year on March 1, the city begins allowing restaurants and bars to set up seating on the sidewalks for al fresco dining and drinking.

Here’s a map and list of all Chicago restaurants and bars that have sidewalk cafe permits for 2018.

Only 58 had signed up as of Feb. 28, but expect that list to grow as summer comes closer.

The map will be updated daily, so check back often to see if your favorite neighborhood restaurant has a permit for sidewalk dining. Please confirm with the venue that outdoor seating is set up.