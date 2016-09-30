Sidewalks closed on Adams Street Bridge this weekend

The Adams Street Bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic this weekend as crews work to demolish a viaduct.

Pedestrian access to the sidewalks will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure will affect Adams over the Union Station railroad tracks, the mid-block crossing on Adams, and access across the Adams bascule bridge over the Chicago River.

Pedestrians entering and exiting Union Station during the closure are encouraged to use entrances on other streets, according to CDOT.

The mid-block crossing will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 7, and pedestrians will be directed to Wacker Drive to cross Adams, CDOT said. While the crosswalk is closed next week, the sidewalks on both sides of the bridge will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with nightly closures.

The bascule bridge will be fully closed to pedestrians for 60 days starting Oct. 10, CDOT said. When that closure begins, a new mid-block crosswalk will be opened on Adams to allow pedestrians access from the north to the Adams entrance of Union Station.