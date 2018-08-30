Pink Line service resuming after signal issue in Loop

Signal problems in the Loop disrupted service on part of the CTA Pink Line for more than an hour and caused delays on several other train lines Thursday morning.

Pink Line trains were not operating between Polk and the Loop because of signal issues near the Clark/Lake station, according to a service alert from the CTA. The signal issue was first reported in an alert shortly after 9 a.m.

Service resumed with residual delays by 10:21 a.m., the CTA said. Trains on the Green, Brown, Orange and Purple lines in the Loop were also operating with residual delays.