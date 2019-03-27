Signal problem disrupts Red Line service on South Side

A CTA Red Line train stops at the 55th Street station on the South Side in October 2013. | Brian Jackson/Sun Times

Southbound service was temporarily suspended Wednesday afternoon on a large portion of the CTA Red Line because of signal problems on the South Side.

Red Line trains to the 95th Street terminal were halted because of a signal problem shortly after 3:30 p.m. near 63rd Street, according to a service alert from the CTA. Trains resumed moving again shortly after 4 p.m.

Shuttle bus service is running between the 55th Street and 95th Street stations to help ease congestion caused by the disruption, a CTA spokeswoman said.