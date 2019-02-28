Signal problem near Union Station causes extensive Amtrak, Metra BNSF delays

Amtrak and Metra trains are operating with major delays Thursday morning after signal issues halted trains for more than an hour near Union Station.

A communication issue between Amtrak’s automated system and the signals and switches at the station halted all train movement about 8:30 a.m., according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

All Amtrak trains and Metra BNSF trains were stopped because of the issue, according to Magliari and Metra officials. Trains were moving again with extensive delays by 10 a.m.

Magliari said the switches are being operated manually while crews work on repairs.