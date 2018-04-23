Signal problems disrupt CTA train service in the Loop

CTA Pink Line trains were not operating in the Loop and other trains were facing major delays Monday morning because of signal problems near the Clark/Lake station.

Pink Line trains were only operating between 54th and Polk as of 8:09 a.m., according to service alerts from the CTA. Riders could connect to the Blue Line at Racine, and shuttle buses were running between Polk and Ashland/Lake.

Trains on the Brown, Orange, Purple and Green lines were also experiencing major delays because of the signal problems, the CTA said. All trains were boarding on the outer tracks, which usually board the Orange and Purple lines.

Riders on the Brown and Green lines were encouraged to use the Red Line as an alternate route, while the No. 62 Archer bus was recommended as an alternative for Orange Line riders, according to the CTA. Crews were working to restore service.