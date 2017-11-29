‘Significant’ Metra, Amtrak delays after Union Station derailment

A partial train derailment Tuesday night at Union Station is expected to cause “significant delays” on several Metra lines during the Wednesday morning commute.

An inbound SouthWest Service train was arriving at Union Station about 10:50 p.m. when the third, fourth and fifth cars derailed, according to a statement from Metra spokesman Michael Gillis. The other five cars of the eight-car train and the locomotive remained on the tracks, and the derailed cars remained upright.

Three passengers were on the train at the time and no injuries were reported, the statement said.

Crews were still working to remove the train from the tracks Wednesday morning, Gillis said. Repairs will also have to be made to multiple switches damaged in the derailment, which control tracks on the station’s South Concourse platforms.

Trains on the BNSF and SouthWest Service lines are expected to experience delays of up to 30 minutes throughout the morning rush, according to Gillis. Heritage Corridor trains could be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Amtrak customers should also expect delays of 15-30 minutes for arrivals and departures, the transit agency said in a statement. Service in the station’s North Concourse, including Amtrak Hiawatha Service trains, will be “largely unaffected.”

Wednesday’s evening rush will also likely be affected by delays related to the derailment, Gillis said. Metra will provide an update about the progress of the repairs before the evening rush starts.