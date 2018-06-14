Silver Alert declared for woman, 53, missing from Indiana

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 53-year-old woman missing from La Porte, Indiana.

Jessica Lynne Jackson-Palmer has been missing since Wednesday afternoon and is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackson-Palmer is described as a 5-foot-5 white woman weighing 105 pound with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 2:45 p.m. wearing a loose fitting blue shirt, blue jean shorts and white sandals with leather soles, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department at (219) 326-7700.