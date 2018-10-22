Silver Alert declared for woman, 69, missing from Indiana

Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 69-year-old woman missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mary L. Perry was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to Indiana State Police.

Perry is described as a 5-foot-10 black woman weighing about 175 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored knee length top and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne police at (260) 427-1222 or call 911.