Silver Alert declared for woman, 76, missing from Indiana

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 76-year-old woman missing from Indiana.

Rhea Joyce Cash was last seen about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Cambridge City, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Cash is described as a 5-foot-9 white woman, weighing about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pajamas, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry County SHeriff’s Department (765) 529-4901.