Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman believed to be in extreme danger in Indiana.

Patricia Louise Kelley, 81, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon from Valparaiso, Ind., according to Indiana State Police.

Kelley is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman, weighing 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana license plate 482APN about 12 p.m., police said.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valparaiso police (219) 462-2135.