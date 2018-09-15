Similar sidewalk, street armed robberies in South Shore prompt police alert

Police have put out a warning to residents in regard to a series of related armed robbery incidents that have occurred in August and September in the South Shore neighborhood.

In each incident, two robbers approach victims on the sidewalk or street, show a handgun and then demand or take the property of the victim before leaving the area, according to an alert from Chicago police. In two of the incidents, the robbers came and left in a small gray vehicle.

The robberies happened:

• at 12:07 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 7200 block of South Jeffery;

• about 1 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 1700 block of East 71st;

• about 1:45 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Cregier;

• about 2 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland;

• about 11:45 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 7100 block of South Jeffery;

• about 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 7100 block of South Yates; and

• about 11:55 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 7100 block of South Jeffery.

Two to three suspects were described by police as black men, thought to be between 18 and 29 years of age, standing between 5-foot-4 and 6-foot-2 and weighing between 135 and 190 pounds. In several instances, one of the men was described as having dreadlocks or braids.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.