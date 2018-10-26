Irish singer Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam

A screenshot of Sinead O'Connor using her new name, Shuhada' Davitt, on Twitter.

Nothing compares to Islam.

So says Irish singer Sinead O’Connor in announcing she has become a Muslim.

She’s also changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt.

Last week, she tweeted: “This is to announce that that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant.”

The singer, 51, has been posting selfies of herself wearing hijabs.

She famously ripped up a photograph of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1992 — as a protest against the Catholic Church.

The singer has spoken openly in recent years about her struggles with mental health. In 2016, while staying at a home in Wilmette, she went missing, prompting police to issue a “missing suicidial” alert, TMZ.com reported at the time. The singer was later found safe.

O’Connor is best known for her hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” written by Prince. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder more than a decade ago. She told Oprah in 2007 that before her diagnosis she had struggled with thoughts of suicide and overwhelming fear. At the time, she said that medication had helped her find more balance, but “it’s a work in progress.”

In 2012, the singer cancelled a planned tour, saying her doctor had told her to rest after a “very serious breakdown.”

Contributing: AP