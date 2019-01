2 hurt in explosion at North Side metal foundry

Two people were seriously injured in an explosion Jan. 30 at Sipi Metals, 1720 N. Elston. | Fire Media Affairs

Two people were seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a metal foundry on the North Side.

The explosion happened at 12:18 p.m. inside Sipi Metals, 1720 N. Elston Ave., according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Police said two people were “badly burned” in the explosion.

They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to the fire department.

No other injuries were reported.