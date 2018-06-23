SIU to honor Jason Seaman, alumnus who stopped Indiana shooting

Jason Seaman attended the Carbondale school and played football from 2007 to 2010. The university's homecoming is set for Oct. 20 when the Salukis play Indiana State. | SIU/Twitter

An Indiana teacher who stopped a school shooting will be honored as grand marshal at a homecoming event at Southern Illinois University.

Jason Seaman attended the Carbondale school and played football from 2007 to 2010. The university’s homecoming is set for Oct. 20 when the Salukis play Indiana State.

We're excited to have Jason Seaman back at #SIU as grand marshal for #Homecoming. He’s not only a hero who protected his students during a school shooting in Noblesville, IN, but also a four-year letterman on the defensive line from '07 to '10. @SIUSalukis https://t.co/MOs6kCBt4b pic.twitter.com/CRK71Xr8Dg — SIUC (@SIUC) June 22, 2018

Seaman is a teacher at Noblesville West Middle School, near Indianapolis. He was shot three times on May 25 while stopping a student who fired a gun in his classroom. Another student was seriously injured.

RELATED: