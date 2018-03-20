Six-hour standoff in Rogers Park; man shot in Little Village | March 20, 2018

Police and SWAT respond to an incident that happened near Sheridan and Pratt in Rogers Park Monday night. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Downers Grove woman still missing following 2nd search of forest preserve