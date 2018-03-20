Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- After 6 hours, a SWAT incident ended peacefully with no injuries Tuesday morning in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.
- A 27-year-old man was shot late Monday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- Two juveniles were being questioned late Monday in connection with an armed-robbery spree that happened on the Northwest Side.
