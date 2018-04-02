Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- One man was killed and five others were wounded in shootings Sunday across Chicago.
- The fatal shooting happened early Sunday in the South Side Burnside neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was shot and killed.
- A firefighter was injured and ten people were displaced by a fire early Monday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- A woman was stabbed from behind by a stranger on a CTA bus Sunday night in the Magnificent Mile.
