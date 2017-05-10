Skip Haynes, who wrote Chicago anthem ‘Lake Shore Drive,’ dead at 71

Skip Haynes, who wrote the Chicago anthem “Lake Shore Drive,” died of cancer Monday in California.

Mr. Haynes, 71, had been the last surviving member of Aliotta, Haynes and Jeremiah, whose performance of the jingly-jangly early 1970s song became a hardy perennial of radio. It was featured this year in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which gave him great pleasure, said Rikki Poulos, his partner of 30 years.

A community memorial is being planned in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he’d lived since 1988, Poulos said.

When Mr. Haynes grew ill, she told him she’d try to see that some of his ashes get scattered on Lake Shore Drive.

“Yeah, that would be the best,” she said Thursday. “I told him that’s what we are going to do, and he smiled maybe just a little bit.”

Mr. Haynes went to the Los Angeles opening of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” along with a lot of other Chicago expatriates.

“It’s a twist of fate,” Poulos said, that “he’s not going to get a chance to enjoy” some of the money from the soundtrack. “But just having it happen for him, it brought him great joy.”

Mr. Haynes became a community wildlife activist who worked to protect natural habitats. He once spent three and a half months helping to track a mange-stricken coyote so it could be caught and treated with medication, Poulos said. He also operated Laurel Canyon Animal Company, which created recordings that some veterinarians use to soothe animals, his partner said.

Though an animal activist, he didn’t give up meat. When he got a craving for an Italian beef sandwich, she said he’d drive over to Taste Chicago, a Burbank restaurant that specializes in Chicago foods and is run by Joe Mantegna’s wife Joy.