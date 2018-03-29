Skokie man charged with gun, drug possession

Officers found a loaded gun when they searched a home earlier this month in Skokie. | Evanston police

A man has been charged with possessing guns and drugs earlier this month in north suburban Evanston.

Evantson special operations officers on March 15 searched a home in the 3000 block of Main Street in Skokie, where they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and 11 pills of hydrocodone, according to Evanston police.

Terrell T. Wright, 22, was charged with one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Wright, of Skokie, was being held at Cook County Jail with no bail, police said. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Friday.