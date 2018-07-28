Skokie police get their singin’ and dancin’ on in ‘#LipSyncChallenge’ video

Skokie police pull off an impressive copy of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" opening credits. | Skokie Police Department/YouTube

The Skokie Police Department Saturday night joined a long list of law enforcement agencies around the country to take part in the #LipSyncChallenge.

The latest social media trend to make the rounds calls on police departments to sing along to their favorite hits. In Skokie’s case, some officers took their talents to the next level.

Skokie police posted their version of the challenge Saturday evening, kicking things off with an elaborate “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” skit that matched the popular 1990s show’s opening credits.

The five-minute video then moves into half a dozen officers singing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and eventually plays 12 songs, including “Jump on It” by Sugarhill Gang Apache, Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” the Backstreet Boys’ “Bye, Bye, Bye,” and “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” by Silentó.

One of the highlights of the performance is a group of officers working out in a gym while they sing along to LMFAO’s “Sexy and I Know It.” Right next to them, two officers flex and kiss their biceps while lip syncing to “Macho Man” by Village People.

Even a shades-wearing Chief of Police Anthony F. Scarpelli joins in on the action, singing along to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” as he leads a group of officers through the department halls.

Outside the police station, the group finishes the video with “Y.M.C.A.” by Village People.

At the end of the video, Scarpelli challenged the Lincolnwood and Niles police departments to join in on the fun.

Earlier this month, three officers from the Chicago Police Department’s 14th District put on their own performance, lip syncing to Bohemian Rhapsody in a squad car.

Watch Skokie’s full video below: