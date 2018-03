Slamming door mistaken for gunshot prompts police response at Chicago Red Line

Chicago Police were called about what turned out to be a false report of a gunshot Thursday morning at the Chicago CTA Red Line station on the Near North Side.

Officers were called after someone reported hearing a gunshot about 8 a.m. at the station at 800 N. State, according to Chicago Police. The sound actually turned out to be a slamming door.

CTA spokeswoman Irene Ferradaz said the incident had no effect on service.