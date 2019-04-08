Teenage siblings stabbed in NW suburban home invasion

A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he stabbed two teenage siblings and sexually assaulted one of them during a home invasion in far northwest suburban Sleepy Hollow.

The incident began when then man entered a home through an open door and confronted a 17-year-old girl, Police Chief James Linane said in a news conference.

He attacked, sexually assaulted and stabbed her with two butcher knives, Linane said. Her 17-year-old brother was stabbed while defending her.

The siblings ran to a neighbor’s home and called police, Linane said. The attacker left the house near Saratoga and Belmont parkways and entered another home, where he attacked but did not injured two people.

Officers found the man and used a taser to arrest him near Carrington and Randall Road, Linane said.

The siblings were seriously injured and airlifted to Sherman Hospital, according to Linane, who said he expected them to recover from their injuries. Officers were processing six crime scenes.

“This is highly unusual for this town,” Linane said.

The suspect, who was in his late 20s or early 30s, was likely from the town, Linane said. Drugs or alcohol may have been involved. Police thought the man had a criminal history.

“There’s no concern or harm or fear for the neighborhood,” Linane said. “We have everything contained.”

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force was assisting Sleepy Hollow police in the investigation.

Charges against the man were pending.