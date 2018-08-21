‘Slice’ trailer released, first look at Chance the Rapper’s film debut

A24 films today released the first official trailer for “Slice,” the upcoming horror film starring Chicago’s Chance the Rapper about a werewolf and the murder of a pizza delivery boy. (What else would you expect from a pizza place “built on a gateway to hell.”

NOTE: Video contains explicit language.

Also in the film, billed as “the story of a ghost, a werewolf and a pretty s—–y pizza place,” is “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery (the fictional Steve Harrington) and “Deadpool 2” actress Zazie Beetz.

The film is written and directed by longtime Chance collaborator Austin Veseley. It’s due out this fall.