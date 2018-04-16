Snow, slippery roads could hamper Monday morning commute

Light to moderate snow is expected to fall this morning over parts of Chicago and the northern suburbs, making for slippery roads during the Monday morning commute.

Up to two inches of snow is forecast for areas north of I-90, according to the National Weather Service. Other parts of the Chicago area can expect about an inch of accumulation.

Drivers are warned to use extra caution while driving, and to beware of snow-covered roads and low visibility, the weather service said.

The forecast for Monday calls for strong winds and temperatures in the 30s, according to the weather service.